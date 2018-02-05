Marie and Rosetta Behind-the-Scenes

Cleveland Play House 1901 E 13th Street , Akron, Ohio 44114

A Way with Words

Award-winning playwright George Brant (Grounded) has a way with words. George is master craftsman in the field of playwriting and has had his words spoken on stages as near as Cleveland and as far away as China. In this up close and personal look at his art participants will gain insight into George Brant's craft, his varied stories and how he pens his multidimensional characters. We will also gain an appreciation of how George crafted the real life personages of Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Marie Knight from Marie and Rosetta.

Cleveland Play House 1901 E 13th Street , Akron, Ohio 44114 View Map
