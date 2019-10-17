Mark Dawidziak and Sara Showman from the Largely Literary Theater Company “Shades of Blue and Gray: Ghosts of the Civil War”

Akron Woman's City Club 732 W. Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44302

Town Hall presents Mark Dawidziak and Sara Showman from the Largely Literary Theater Company “Shades of Blue and Gray: Ghosts of the Civil War”, October 17, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W. Exchange Street, Akron. $10 tickets at the door. Optional Club Dining, after the Program, reservations required (Traditional Meatloaf). Call AWCC for details. 330-762-6162

Mark Dawidziak and Sara Showman, co-founders of the Largely Literary Theater Company, will present haunting literary selections and historical perspective with actual ghost stories from Ohio and other states. The show also features passages from Civil War era songs, as well as a special section about Abraham Lincoln.

Mark Dawidziak is a journalism graduate of George Washington University. He has worked as a theater, film, and television critic since 1979. Since 1999 Mark has worked as the television critic for The Plain Dealer. A member of the Television Critics Association’s board of directors for five years, he has won five Cleveland Press Club awards for entertainment writing.

