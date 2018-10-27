Mark Kosower’s Dvořák

to Google Calendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Mark Kosower’s Dvořák% The principal cellist from the Cleveland Orchestra, Mark Kosower, joins the Canton Symphony Orchestra to wow the audience with his interpretation of Dvořák’s “Rondo for Cello and Orchestra” and Herbert’s second cello concerto. The concert also features contemporary masterpieces from Benjamin Britten and Arvo Pärt. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org

Info
Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Mark Kosower’s Dvořák - 2018-10-27 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 24, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Friday

October 26, 2018

Saturday

October 27, 2018

  • Costume Party Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Mapleside Farms

Sunday

October 28, 2018

Monday

October 29, 2018

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail