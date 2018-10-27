Mark Kosower’s Dvořák% The principal cellist from the Cleveland Orchestra, Mark Kosower, joins the Canton Symphony Orchestra to wow the audience with his interpretation of Dvořák’s “Rondo for Cello and Orchestra” and Herbert’s second cello concerto. The concert also features contemporary masterpieces from Benjamin Britten and Arvo Pärt. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org
Mark Kosower’s Dvořák
Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
