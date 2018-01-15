Enjoy a day at the Akron Zoo. Free admission is available to all visitors to celebrate the holiday. Tell a guest and bring your friends. Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave, Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. akronzoo.org
Martin Luther King Day free admission at the Akron Zoo
Akron Zoo 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
