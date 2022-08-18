Enjoy a Hartville Kitchen Dinner followed by scratch made dessert and a concert by The Martins. Siblings, Joyce, Jonathan, and Judy, collectively known as The Martins, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances at concert halls, arenas, auditoriums, and churches worldwide.
The Martins Dinner Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
