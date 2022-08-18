The Martins Dinner Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Enjoy a Hartville Kitchen Dinner followed by scratch made dessert and a concert by The Martins. Siblings, Joyce, Jonathan, and Judy, collectively known as The Martins, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances at concert halls, arenas, auditoriums, and churches worldwide.

Concerts & Live Music
3308779353
