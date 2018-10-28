Massillon Cemetery Walking Tour

Massillon Cemetery 1827 S. Erie St., Akron, Ohio 44646

Meander through Massillon Cemetery to learn about the history of the community. The two-hour walk winds about a mile and a quarter along wooded lanes through the cemetery, which was designed in the 1840s. The walk includes the history of the cemetery and the National Register residence as well as the stories of many of the individuals whose monuments stand for the contributions they made to Massillon. Massillon Cemetery, 1827 S. Erie St., Massillon. 2 p.m. $7. For tickets, visit margyvogt.com.

Info
Massillon Cemetery 1827 S. Erie St., Akron, Ohio 44646
