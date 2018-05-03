Matt Garrett & the Continental Jazz Band

Live Music Now 952 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Enjoy a swinging night of jazz, blues and R&B music. Live Music Now, 952 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. 7-10 p.m. $5-10 artist donation. facebook.com/kenmorelivemusicnow

Live Music Now 952 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
