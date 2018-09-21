Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian

You’d better think fast if you’re going to sit within sight of Max Winfrey at this show. That can come in handy if you see a bowling ball flying toward your head. Or–when you find yourself on stage in the world’s only audience participatory knife throwing act. With a gift for high-speed wit, Max has carved out a unique niche as a stunt comedian.

Leaving a trail of laughs and gasps from DisneyWorld to television, Max was recently, chosen from a group of over 70,000 acts to be a semifinalist on the hit NBC show, “America’s Got Talent“.