Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian

to Google Calendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

You’d better think fast if you’re going to sit within sight of Max Winfrey at this show. That can come in handy if you see a bowling ball flying toward your head. Or–when you find yourself on stage in the world’s only audience participatory knife throwing act. With a gift for high-speed wit, Max has carved out a unique niche as a stunt comedian.

Leaving a trail of laughs and gasps from DisneyWorld to television, Max was recently, chosen from a group of over 70,000 acts to be a semifinalist on the hit NBC show, “America’s Got Talent“.

Info
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Comedy
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Max Winfrey Stunt Comedian - 2018-09-21 19:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser