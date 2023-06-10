Mayfield Village Family Cruise 2023

MAYFIELD VILLAGE FAMILY CRUISE NIGHT

The best car show in Northeast Ohio is back again along with the awesome Family Fun Zone. The family activities and entertainment will include animals, bounce house, face painting and more! Classic cars will be able to park in the lots at the center of town while cars older than 1992 are able to cruise up and down Wilson Mills. Al fresco dining available at local restaurants. Entertainment will be provided throughout the evening. The McCartney Project will headline at the main stage. If 70’s and 80’s is your choice, check out Suede Concept rocking the classics at Austin’s Steakhouse. The Gazebo will be the headquarters for a variety of family fun and starting at 4:30 P.

Cruise Night is free of charge and any donations collected during the cruise will go to Hillcrest Meals on Wheels. Bring your family and friends and enjoy an incredible event right here in Mayfield Village. Park on Beta Drive or Mount Vernon Square and look for the pickup stops-free of charge sponsored by Hilton Garden Inn Mayfield Village/700 Beta Banquet Conference Center. The trolley takes riders to the heart of Cruise Night near the Gazebo (rain date June 11, 3:00 - 7:00 P).