Mayoral Forum

to

Akron Urban League 440 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44307

http://bit.ly/3JZmdvm

Join us at the Akron Urban League on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM for a mayoral forum with:

• Mark Greer (D)

• Shammas Malik (D)

• Keith Mills (D)

• Tara Mosley (D)

• Joshua Schaffer (D)

• Marco Sommerville (D)

• Jeff Wilhite (D)

Each candidate will discuss entrepreneurship, workforce/jobs, education, and DEI in our community. There will also be time for Q and A. Award-winning reporter Mizell Stewart III will moderate.

Open to the public. No registration is required.

We hope to see you there!

Akron Urban League 440 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44307
