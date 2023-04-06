Mayoral Forum
to
http://bit.ly/3JZmdvm
Join us at the Akron Urban League on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM for a mayoral forum with:
• Mark Greer (D)
• Shammas Malik (D)
• Keith Mills (D)
• Tara Mosley (D)
• Joshua Schaffer (D)
• Marco Sommerville (D)
• Jeff Wilhite (D)
Each candidate will discuss entrepreneurship, workforce/jobs, education, and DEI in our community. There will also be time for Q and A. Award-winning reporter Mizell Stewart III will moderate.
Open to the public. No registration is required.
440 Vernon Odom Blvd Akron, OH 44307
We hope to see you there!