Join us at the Akron Urban League on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM for a mayoral forum with:

• Mark Greer (D)

• Shammas Malik (D)

• Keith Mills (D)

• Tara Mosley (D)

• Joshua Schaffer (D)

• Marco Sommerville (D)

• Jeff Wilhite (D)

Each candidate will discuss entrepreneurship, workforce/jobs, education, and DEI in our community. There will also be time for Q and A. Award-winning reporter Mizell Stewart III will moderate.

Open to the public. No registration is required.

440 Vernon Odom Blvd Akron, OH 44307

We hope to see you there!