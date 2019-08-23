McDonough 2019 Fall Exhibitions

Excavations: The Prints of Julie Mehretu.

This Exhibit is a spectacular collection of Mehretu's work in the medium of printmaking. Best known for her large-scale paintings and drawings, Mehretu layers maps, urban planning grids and architectural renderings with whorls of abstract markings and bright, colorful shapes.

Dana Oldfather: Out of the Woods Into the Weeds

Dana Oldfather celebrates paint and the oddity of human experience with a focus on femininity and motherhood. Her large, abstract paintings reveal fantastical spaces and intertwined figures in a chaotic, yet whimsical arrangement.

Whitney Tressel: America Still

We launch our inaugural Emerging Artist Exhibition with travel photographer Whitney Tressel. Her photographic talents have impacted such organizations as Google, National Geographic, New York Times Student Journeys, Budget Travel Magazine and Esquire Magazine. For the past two years she has traversed North America Solo in her 1985 Toyota Dolphin truck camper capturing a sense of place amongst the diverse sets of American landscape.