MDA's Toast to Life

Those living with a muscle disease face daily challenges that often make walking, playing, running, getting dressed, hugging, and talking difficult sometimes seemingly impossible. Unfortunately, there is still no cure. Yet thanks to countless families like yours, life expectancy and quality of life has vastly improved for individuals with neuromuscular diseases. Children and adults are living longer and growing stronger as a result.

Please join us on Thursday, October 19 at MAPS Air Museum in Canton as we celebrate our transitioning youth and young adults — those who are pursuing a degree in college, thriving in the workforce, or focusing on their artistic abilities.

Toast to Life will be an evening like no other as we celebrate and honor these individuals in a unique setting. We will start the evening off with artists creating one-of-a kind pieces. Also during this time docents from the Air Museum will be available to explain the exhibits or answer any questions.

Dinner will be a five-course menu created especially to pair with a variety of locally sourced wines. A representative from a local winery will explain the complexities of each wine and why it is paired with the delicious locally sourced bites that will be served. The evening will also include a live and silent auction as well as a key-note speaker.

Tickets to this unique event are $100 per person and include the five course-sampling menu. For those who wish to enjoy dinner with something other than wine may purchase tickets for $80. Additionally, for our younger guests we are also offering a non-alcoholic tasting menu priced at $50.

Sponsorships and tables are still available.

MDA Contact: Daryl Lasky ~ dlasky@mdausa.org ~ 440.816.0916

Our website to purchase tickets is: http://www2.mda.org/cletoasttolife