Medicare 101 with Whitney Honroth
Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Learn about the different parts of Medicare, including advantage plans, supplements, and Part D prescription plans.
Are you turning 65 or coming off a company plan? Just confused about the different parts of Medicare and what is covered? Don’t navigate the Medicare maze alone: Whitney Honroth, from KAZ Company, will explain advantage plans, Medicare supplements, and Part D prescription plans at this educational seminar.
