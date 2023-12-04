Medicare 101 with Whitney Honroth

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Learn about the different parts of Medicare, including advantage plans, supplements, and Part D prescription plans.

Are you turning 65 or coming off a company plan? Just confused about the different parts of Medicare and what is covered? Don’t navigate the Medicare maze alone: Whitney Honroth, from KAZ Company, will explain advantage plans, Medicare supplements, and Part D prescription plans at this educational seminar.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Health & Wellness
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Medicare 101 with Whitney Honroth - 2023-12-04 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Medicare 101 with Whitney Honroth - 2023-12-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Medicare 101 with Whitney Honroth - 2023-12-04 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Medicare 101 with Whitney Honroth - 2023-12-04 18:30:00 ical