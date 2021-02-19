Medina Ice Festival

to

Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Check out over 100 ice sculptures and even explore an ice sculpture garden in Medina Square at Main Street Medina's annual festival. Public Square, Medina. All day. Free. mainstreetmedina.com

Info

Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Medina Ice Festival - 2021-02-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Medina Ice Festival - 2021-02-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Medina Ice Festival - 2021-02-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Medina Ice Festival - 2021-02-19 00:00:00 ical

Tags

330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 4, 2021

Friday

February 5, 2021

Saturday

February 6, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail