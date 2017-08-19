Medina International Festival

Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Enjoy live music, family entertainment, dining, shopping and exploring, featuring ethnic and cultural entertainment, a vendor farmers’ market, an international bazaar and a game area for children and families. Medina Square, 2 Public Square, Medina. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. For details, visit www.mainstreetmedina.com.

Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Medina International Festival
