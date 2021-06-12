Shop local produce, baked goods, breads, sauces, prepared foods, flowers and more at this weekly market. Public Square, Medina. Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. medinafarmersmarket.com
Medina Square Farmers Market
to
Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
