Medina Square Farmers Market

to

Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Friday

June 11, 2021

Saturday

June 12, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail