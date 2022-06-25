Meet the artist behind the solo exhibition “Cycling,” which is inspired by information overload and uncertainty and can be viewed in person or virtually. Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. 3-5 p.m. summitartspace.org
Meet the Artist: Micah Kraus
to
Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson Events57th Annual Hudson Society of Artists Clothesline Art Show
-
Saturday
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: