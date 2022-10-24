Mental Health and Misinformation

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: Presented by Caleb Kunkel from Greenleaf Family Center. Attend in person or on Zoom. Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

A general overview of mental health, including misinterpreting symptoms, and/or past diagnoses, and/or self-misdiagnosing. Common misunderstandings occur with Bipolar Disorder, ADHD, and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.

This program will be presented in person and on Zoom.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation link three days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please call 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

County of Summit Alcohol, Drug Addiction, & Mental Health Services Board: Adult Mental Health Services

https://www.admboard.org/adult-mental-health-services.aspx

County of Summit Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board: Suicide Prevention Coalition

https://www.admboard.org/suicide-prevention.aspx

Health & Wellness
330-896-9074
