Messages & Miracles with Psychic Laura Lyn

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Join Psychic Medium Laura Lyn to hear and witness messages from the beyond! She will interpret spirits that could be audience loved ones, angels, or spirit guides. She will also bring ways to manifest healing and miracles into your life! There will be time for questions from the audience. Feel the energy on Sunday the 9th at The Kent Stage!

Doors open at 6:00 pm

The show starts at 7:00 pm

Intermission at 8:00pm

Questions from the audience at 8:15 pm

Show over at 8:45 pm

I will go to the lobby to answer personal questions at 8:45

