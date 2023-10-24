‘Mexico, A Musical Journey’ by Tuesday Muscial

Grammy winner Cuarteto Latinoamericano and art scholar Benjamin Juarez of Boston University will explore connections in Mexican visual art, history and culture through the music of six iconic composers alongside a narrated multimedia presentation of paintings by such artists as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron.

Continuing a 10-year collaboration between Tuesday Musical and Akron Public Schools art teacher Patrick Dougherty, audience members can also see paintings inspired by the concert and created by students from Akron Public Schools’ Firestone Community Learning Center.