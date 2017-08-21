Enjoy an informal gathering of people working on electronics projects using microcontrollers, including Arduino, Raspberry Pi and others. This is a collaborative workshop setting that is goal-oriented. This is not a class, but a meet-up for makers to interact and work on projects. 48 S. Summit St, Akron. 7-9 p.m. Free. www.akronmakerspace.org.
Microcontroller Monday at Akron Makerspace
Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio
