Microcontroller Monday at Akron Makerspace

Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio

Enjoy an informal gathering of people working on electronics projects using microcontrollers, including Arduino, Raspberry Pi and others. This is a collaborative workshop setting that is goal-oriented. This is not a class, but a meet-up for makers to interact and work on projects. 48 S. Summit St, Akron. 7-9 p.m. Free. www.akronmakerspace.org.

