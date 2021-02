The first week of Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes will sizzle its way to Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

Tuesday, February 9 at 7:00 pm: be sure to catch an interview with Akron organic product company Goods.

Wednesday, February 10 at 7:00 pm: Natalie Lanese will show her visually striking work-flow and process.

Thursday, February 11 at 7:00 pm: performances recorded in the galleries from Ben Gage and Theron Brown Trio.