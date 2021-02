The second week for Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes is filled with electric energy and excitement.

Tuesday, February 16 at 7:00 pm: Crafty Mart will take the stage to highlight their organization and local makers.

Wednesday, February 17 at 7:00 pm: Bianca Fields takes over with her high-powered paintings.

Thursday, February 18 at 7:00 pm: performances feature Uno Lady and Oregon Space Trail of Doom to zap you into the weekend.