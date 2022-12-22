MIND CANARIES / THE FIDDLER REVOLT / MARCUS SMITH / KASSIE FINNERAN - 12/22/2022

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Established in 2020, Mind Canaries is an Indie Rock band created by Russell Bobel and Emma Opfer. Hailing from Sandusky, Ohio, they perform as a small acoustic act or as a five-piece rock band

The Fiddle Revolt was formed in Akron, OH, with the intent of doing something different. The members of the band were tired of the same old "one front man, one genre" format and decided to branch out a bit; swapping lead lines, harmonies everywhere, and the occasional instrument/member rotation. The music spans the full spectrum of Rock and doesn't stop there. Funk, soul, blues, R&B, pop, reggae, and more, all play an influencing role.

Marcus Smith is a rapper, singer, and songwriter born and raised in Cleveland, OH. After 15 years in hip-hop bands Black & Broke and SANKURO, Smith is now navigating the music scene as a solo artist.

Kassie Finneran is a singer/songwriter from Sandusky, Ohio. Drawing influences from Florence Welch, Crosby Stills & Nash, Hayley Williams & the incredible music scene who has supported her through her journey—she hopes to light a fire in you like music has for her. You can find her music on all major music streaming services & social media.

