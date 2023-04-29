Mini & Me! Namaste & Sugar Day!

Join us for a fun family friendly outing at C • L • E Cotton Candy’s Mini & Me Namaste & Sugar Day! yoga and cotton candy pop-up event! This mini and me class will feature a fun 30 minute yoga class taught by Jocelyn Peterson who is a certified yoga instructor in in Vinyasa, Children's, Power, and Yin Yoga. Perfect for ages 3+ along with siblings, parents, and/or older family members!

Set to the playlist of both current and past childhood favorite movie songs, this workout is ready to bring on the nostalgia, smiles and a sweat!

Following your workout, you deserve to treat yourself! Enjoy unlimited cotton candy cones that flavors are OF COURSE themed to the event till the close of the event!

Tickets are $15/person and can be purchased at: https://www.clecottoncandy.com/namastesugardaytickets

LOCATION:

Chagrin Falls Township

83. N. Main St.

Chagrin Falls, OH

DATE:

Saturday, April 29, 2023

TIME:

10:00am-11:00am

PRICE:

$15/person, tickets can be purchased at: https://www.clecottoncandy.com/namastesugardaytickets

