Tis' the season!

Join us at our holiday themed Mini & Me Namaste & Sugar Day event! Feeling festive? Get in the holiday spirit with our fun and festive workout with themed cotton candy treats to follow!

This mini and me class will feature a fun 30 minute yoga class set to a holiday playlist taught by Jocelyn Peterson who is a certified yoga instructor in in Vinyasa, Children's, Power, and Yin Yoga. Following the class, indulge in unlimited cotton candy cones (till the close of the event), in a variety of holiday/winter themed flavors (think hot chocolate, gingerbread, candy cane and more!) This event is perfect for ages 3+ along with siblings, parents, and/or older family members!

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 10:00am-11:00am

Where: Chagrin Falls Township- 83 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

What: Yoga & Cotton Candy Pop Up Class

Cost: $15.00 per ticker (child or adult). Purchase tickets at: https://shorturl.at/flJW7

Event link: https://tinyurl.com/ybp4ybbh