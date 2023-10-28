Trick or Treat, let's get sweet!

Join us at our Halloween themed Mini & Me Namaste & Sugar Day event! Feeling festive? Come dressed in your Halloween costumes and let's have some fun with you and your little ghouls!

What's Halloween without sweet treats? This mini and me class will feature a fun 30 minute yoga class set to a festive Halloween playlist taught by Jocelyn Peterson who is a certified yoga instructor in Vinyasa, Children's, Power, and Yin Yoga. Following the class, indulge in unlimited cotton candy cones (till the close of the event), in a variety of fall themed flavors! This event is perfect for ages 3+ along with siblings, parents, and/or older family members!