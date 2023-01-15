MLK Lecture: Basil Smikle Jr.

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, listen to a lecture from Basil Smikle Jr., who is a leading voice on issues like criminal justice reform, civic engagement and more. Akron-Summit County Public Library, main branch, 60 S. High St., Akron. 2-4 p.m. Free. akronlibrary.org

