In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, listen to a lecture from Basil Smikle Jr., who is a leading voice on issues like criminal justice reform, civic engagement and more. Akron-Summit County Public Library, main branch, 60 S. High St., Akron. 2-4 p.m. Free. akronlibrary.org
MLK Lecture: Basil Smikle Jr.
to
Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio
Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio
Thursday
-
Health & WellnessUNKNWN Akron Fit Club: Yoga Session with Crystal Tyler
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden This & ThatL’atelier for You - Instructor led art workshop
-
-
Theater & Dance8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
-
Saturday
-
Theater & Dance8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: