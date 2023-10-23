Modern Fools (Solo) - Jonathan Stephen Braught

We’re Josh and Jon from the New England based band Modern Fools. We’re doing a small tour of the Northeast and will be in Akron on 10/23. The venue has been fantastic to work with and they recommended that we reach out to you to introduce ourselves and send promo material.

Modern Fools recently released our second album, “Strange Offering”, on May 5th, 2023. We’ve been playing and supporting it in New England. Our singles ‘Misery’ and ‘In the Valley’ have been in rotation with several alt stations here in the area and our song ‘Wasting’ was picked for KUTX Austins song of the day. This run will be our first time supporting the material outside of New England and we’d love some help to make sure people come out and see it.

We’ll have a couple locals from your area playing with us on the run as well. Josee McGee & Beach City Postal Service will be joining us for the night and we’re excited to play with bands that feel familiar to us.

Thanks!