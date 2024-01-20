Moe's Tavern Pop Up

Come on over to a re-creation of everyone's favorite fictional watering hole, Moe's Tavern! Moe's Pop Up is coming to Akron OH for two weeks only. Tickets are timed and limited. Try your hand at the Love Tester, play some pool, grab a Duff-D'Oh! at the bar, and chase down an illicit panda or three. Photo ops and great memories are to be experienced inside of Moe's!

Hours

Friday, January 19, 2024 , 4:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, January 20, 2024, 12:00pm-9:00pm

Sunday, January 21, 2024, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm

Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm

Thursday, January 25, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm

Friday, January 26, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, January 27, 2024, 12:00pm-9:00pm

Sunday, January 28, 2024, 12:00pm-6:00pm