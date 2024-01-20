Moe's Tavern Pop Up
to
Missing Falls Brewery 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331
Come on over to a re-creation of everyone's favorite fictional watering hole, Moe's Tavern! Moe's Pop Up is coming to Akron OH for two weeks only. Tickets are timed and limited. Try your hand at the Love Tester, play some pool, grab a Duff-D'Oh! at the bar, and chase down an illicit panda or three. Photo ops and great memories are to be experienced inside of Moe's!
Hours
Friday, January 19, 2024 , 4:00pm-9:00pm
Saturday, January 20, 2024, 12:00pm-9:00pm
Sunday, January 21, 2024, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm
Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm
Thursday, January 25, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm
Friday, January 26, 2024, 4:00pm-9:00pm
Saturday, January 27, 2024, 12:00pm-9:00pm
Sunday, January 28, 2024, 12:00pm-6:00pm