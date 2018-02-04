Molsky's Mountain Drifters @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters – Tradition steeped in possibility! Bruce Molsky, Grammy-nominated artist on fiddle, banjo, guitar and song is delighted to present his new group already on tour in the US. Allison de Groot combines wide ranging virtuosity and passion for old-time music. Like Bruce, Allison loves bringing new ideas to old music, and gives a fresh approach to the trio. Boston-based Stash Wyslouch is one of bluegrass’s great young genre-bending pioneers. He got his start as a guitarist in metal bands. Coming over from the punk-metal world, Stash brings great sensitivity and real emotion to the trio, plus some superb guitar and vocal chops.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-657-2909
