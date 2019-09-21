Magical Theatre Company will present Mother Goose September 21 and 22. Mother Goose is an original show created by Magical Theatre Company for the littlest audience members. The interactive performance will tickle children as they learn classic rhymes and songs from Mother Goose herself. Enjoy this lovely, intimate performance practically right in Mother Goose's lap; the audience, both littles and bigs, will sit on the stage floor with Mother Goose. Chairs for those who need them will be available. General Admission tickets are $8 and are available online at www.magicaltheatre.org or by calling (330) 848-3708. The play runs 30 minutes and is most enjoyed by children ages 3-5.
Mother Goose
Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio
