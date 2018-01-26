Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

to Google Calendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00

Happy Days Lodge 500 West Streetsboro Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Mountain Heart is the band that has been fearlessly revolutionizing the way acoustic music can be presented and played. The band’s name has been synonymous with cutting-edge excellence in acoustic music circles since the group’s creation. Widely known throughout the music industry for continually redefining the boundaries of acoustic music, the band has gained legions of loyal fans both as a result of their superlative musicianship and just as notably, their incendiary live performances. The band is comprised of top call studio pros at every position, unmatched energy, and a keen sense of entertainment dynamics have helped them to forge a highly unique sound and stage show which appeals to an ever-growing variety of musical tastes.

Info
Happy Days Lodge 500 West Streetsboro Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-26 20:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail