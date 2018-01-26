Mountain Heart is the band that has been fearlessly revolutionizing the way acoustic music can be presented and played. The band’s name has been synonymous with cutting-edge excellence in acoustic music circles since the group’s creation. Widely known throughout the music industry for continually redefining the boundaries of acoustic music, the band has gained legions of loyal fans both as a result of their superlative musicianship and just as notably, their incendiary live performances. The band is comprised of top call studio pros at every position, unmatched energy, and a keen sense of entertainment dynamics have helped them to forge a highly unique sound and stage show which appeals to an ever-growing variety of musical tastes.
Mountain Heart @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
Happy Days Lodge 500 West Streetsboro Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Happy Days Lodge 500 West Streetsboro Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Animal Tails
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
Friday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatMovie Night: “Moana”
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVince Neil of Mötley Crüe
Saturday
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal This & ThatToday’s Bride Wedding Show
-
-
BridalToday's Bride Show
-
-
Kids & Family This & ThatiSkate Akron Party and Skating Lessons
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & Dance“Larger Than Life: American Tall Tales and the Magnificent Goat Brothers”