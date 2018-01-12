1/12 Movie Night: “Moana” Enjoy an indoor movie with the whole family. Bring a blanket or camp chairs and watch “Moana.” Arrive early and create an ocean in a bottle. This event is presented in partnership with the Stark County District Library, Sippo Lake Branch. Sippo Lake Park, Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Canton. 6-9 p.m. Free. starkparks.com