Movie Night: “Moana”

Stark County District Library, Sippo Lake Branch 5712 12th St. NW, Canton, Ohio

1/12 Movie Night: “Moana”  Enjoy an indoor movie with the whole family. Bring a blanket or camp chairs and watch “Moana.” Arrive early and create an ocean in a bottle. This event is presented in partnership with the Stark County District Library, Sippo Lake Branch. Sippo Lake Park, Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Canton. 6-9 p.m. Free. starkparks.com

Stark County District Library, Sippo Lake Branch 5712 12th St. NW, Canton, Ohio
