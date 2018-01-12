1/12 Movie Night: “Moana” Enjoy an indoor movie with the whole family. Bring a blanket or camp chairs and watch “Moana.” Arrive early and create an ocean in a bottle. This event is presented in partnership with the Stark County District Library, Sippo Lake Branch. Sippo Lake Park, Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Canton. 6-9 p.m. Free. starkparks.com
Movie Night: “Moana”
Stark County District Library, Sippo Lake Branch 5712 12th St. NW, Canton, Ohio
Stark County District Library, Sippo Lake Branch 5712 12th St. NW, Canton, Ohio View Map
Kids & Family, This & That
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Animal Tails
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
Friday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatMovie Night: “Moana”
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVince Neil of Mötley Crüe
Saturday
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal This & ThatToday’s Bride Wedding Show
-
-
BridalToday's Bride Show
-
-
Kids & Family This & ThatiSkate Akron Party and Skating Lessons
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & Dance“Larger Than Life: American Tall Tales and the Magnificent Goat Brothers”