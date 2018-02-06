This wellness program of Verb Ballets is a movement workshop designed for the senior community to encourage creativity, engage social interaction and deepen an appreciation of the arts through the joy of movement. The program is designed for all ability levels and can be done while seated. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11:30 a.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org
Moving Connections
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Friday
