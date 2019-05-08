Moving Connections

to Google Calendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00 iCalendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Led by professionally trained dancers and movement experts from Verb Ballets, this program helps seniors develop flexibility, increase breath, connect the mind to the body and increase cognitive function in a program designed for all ability levels that can be done while seated. This program includes a 10-minute art talk. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Moving Connections, This & That
to Google Calendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00 iCalendar - Moving Connections - 2019-05-08 11:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Friday

May 3, 2019

Saturday

May 4, 2019

Sunday

May 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail