Moving Connections

Led by professionally trained dancers and movement experts from Verb Ballets, this program helps seniors develop flexibility, increase breath, connect the mind to the body and increase cognitive function in a program designed for all ability levels that can be done while seated. This program includes a 10-minute art talk. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org