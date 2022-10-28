Murder on Broadway - An Original Comedic Play

It's not often you see a passion project that's almost 20 years old come to life. But when Medina County Show Biz read Jim Dove's submitted script that filled the room with laughter, they offered him the chance. His original play, Murder on Broadway was inspired by the late Myrna Dooley, a Medina actress who had worked with Jim on a few plays. Originally written as a murder mystery with audience engagement, Murder on Broadway came to the stage for one night in 2004, at the Grace Drake Theatre, of course, starring Myrna.

It was a one-night show and did so well, Jim took it to the OCTA Competition (Ohio Community Theatre Association) for fun. It ended up winning Best Original Comedy, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Comedic Duo.

Almost 20 years later it's taking the stage. " I'm so grateful to my wife Jen Dove, Vickie Jackson, and Medina County Showbiz for giving me closure on this show. It has lived in my head for 18 years. This cast has brought the show to life and it is amazing. I can't thank them enough", Dove said.

Jim dedicates this performance to the original cast of the show, especially Ed Dragony (the detective) and Myrna Dooley (Myrna) who have passed, but whose memory will live on through this performance.

Murder on Broadway opens Friday, October 28th, and runs for 3 performances; Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets are just $10 and are available at medinashowbiz.org, Buehler's, or at the door.