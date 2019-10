× Expand Karin Warner

Murder in the Mansion

Another murder has taken place in the Manor House. Who is the murderer and what was the motive? Dress up in your best 1920s attire and join the suspects to help figure out this interactive mystery. The event concludes with light refreshments and sweet treats in the Manor House Auditorium, where all is revealed. Free parking. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 6:45-9:15 p.m. $36-$45. stanhywet.org