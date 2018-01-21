Murder Mystery Train: “High Stakes Hotel”

Akron Northside Station 27 Ridge Street, Akron, Ohio

1/21 Murder Mystery Train: “High Stakes Hotel”% The Grand Hotel is the newest destination on the Las Vegas strip, and it’s about to announce a $10 million profit in it’s first year, but the CEO was a no-show at the gala celebration! Guests who can correctly solve the mystery are awarded a “Super Sleuth” certificate. Ticket includes a boxed dinner, train ride and performance. Akron Northside Station, 27 Ridge St., Akron. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com

Events in The 330, This & That
