The captain went down but not with the ship. The engagement cruise on the party yacht took a dive when someone started leaking secrets. Who will Gale Storm land next, or has Ty Tannick “sunk” to a new low? Guests who can correctly solve the mystery are awarded a “Super Sleuth” Certificate. Ticket includes a boxed dinner, train ride and performance. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com
Murder Mystery Train: “Last Voyage”
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
