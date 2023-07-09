Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Presented in partnership with FolkNet, the weekend highlights the casual and spontaneous nature of folk music as well as a festival schedule of local performances. The best of Ohio wine making will be featured in our Village Green wine garden and our historic sites will be open to explore our unique area history as the Cheesedom–a perfect pairing!
Info
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Outdoor Activities