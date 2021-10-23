Head to Curated Storefront's pop-up World of Wonders museum to view a mockumentary, get a tarot card reading and more. World of Wonders, 156 S. Main St., Akron. 5-10 p.m. Free-$5. eventbrite.com/e/mythical-madness-tickets-176485612217
Mythical Madness
to
World of Wonders 156 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio
World of Wonders 156 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyGeneral Meeting Led by Dottie & Estes
-
-
Outdoor ActivitiesSpooky Science
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"The Dark Side of Light"
-
-
Outdoor ActivitiesSpooky Science
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"The Dark Side of Light"
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsMythical Madness
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: