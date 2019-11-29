National Great Pyrenees Rescue Teddy Bear Trees fundraiser

National Great Pyrenees Rescue will be at Heritage Farms in Peninsula, Ohio, on Friday November 29th from 9am to 3pm as part of our Teddy Bear Tree donation event. Zita Duffy, the Ohio Coordinator for NGPR (National Great Pyrenees Rescue) will be here with a Great Pyrenees dog to talk about the breed, answer questions about fostering or adopting through NGPR. All the Teddy Bear Trees available on Friday, November 29th will benefit NGPR's New Beginnings Kennel in Springfield, Ohio by providing much needed martingale collars and dog beds for rescued Pyrs. There will also be Rescued Teddy Bears available for a donation at the NGPR booth.

Cut your own Christmas tree or freshly cut, Shop for wreaths, roping and swag next to the sandstone fireplace, warm up by the fire with hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies from our Coffee Corner.

Our friendly staff is happy to shake, bale and tie your tree to your car. We love animals here at Heritage Farms but for the safety of our customers and staff - please do not bring your pets.