Kick-off the Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health with our National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile! The course highlights The University of Akron's campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron. Although it is designed for speed, the course supports both runners and walkers on their way to the finish on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium. Register today at www.akronmarathon.org/register.
National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile
to
University of Akron InfoCision Stadium - Summa Field 375 E Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44304
University of Akron InfoCision Stadium - Summa Field 375 E Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44304
Sports
