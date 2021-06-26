National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile

to

University of Akron InfoCision Stadium - Summa Field 375 E Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44304

Kick-off the Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health with our National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile! The course highlights The University of Akron's campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron. Although it is designed for speed, the course supports both runners and walkers on their way to the finish on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium. Register today at www.akronmarathon.org/register.

Info

University of Akron InfoCision Stadium - Summa Field 375 E Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44304
Sports
3304342786
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 ical
330Homes Fall 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Wednesday

February 3, 2021

Thursday

February 4, 2021

Friday

February 5, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail