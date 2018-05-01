National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby”

to Google Calendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00

Highland High School Auditorium 4150 Ridge Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

This fast-paced adaptation of Fitzgerald’s novel brings the Jazz Age of New York to life as audience members are guided through a world where love, opportunity and deception are always just around the corner. Highland High School Auditorium, 4150 Ridge Road, Medina. 7-9 p.m. $15. ormaco.org

Info
Highland High School Auditorium 4150 Ridge Road, Akron, Ohio 44256 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - National Players Touring Production of “The Great Gatsby” - 2018-05-01 19:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 25, 2018

Thursday

April 26, 2018

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail