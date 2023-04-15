Hale Farm and Village is excited to welcome guests to our 2nd annual Native American Cultural weekend! For thousands of years, the Cuyahoga Valley has been home to diverse indigenous peoples. This weekend of programs will highlight the rich histories and cultures of Native peoples from our region and the state of Ohio, both past and present. Join cultural educators from Native nations connected to the Cuyahoga Valley for engaging and informative stories, presentations, and demonstrations and learn more about the history and archaeology of the Cuyahoga Valley.