They say good fences make good neighbors, but that’s the not the case with the Del Valles and the Butleys. What starts out as a squabble over a backyard property line hilariously erupts into a full-blown border dispute. Native Gardens comically unearths deeply-rooted assumptions, plants the seeds for understanding, and blossoms into colorful, thought-provoking entertainment.
Native Gardens
Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Dinner and a Movie
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatVisions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras Party with Mo Mojo
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBroadway in Akron Series: “Finding Neverland”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatBlu Jazz presents Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party with Eric Seddon’s Hot Club
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents the Earls of Leicester
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBroadway in Akron Series: “Finding Neverland”
-
-
Kids & FamilyMid-Week Mommy Mix & Mingle
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Maple Sugaring
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330Bow Wow Bingo
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Home & GardenMedina Renovation Tour
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Train RideAll Aboard the Akron Express
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOhio Star Theater Concert: Phillips, Craig & Dean
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Train RideAll Aboard the Akron Express
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DancePeter Pan Ballet
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-