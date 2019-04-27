Native Gardens

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

They say good fences make good neighbors, but that’s the not the case with the Del Valles and the Butleys. What starts out as a squabble over a backyard property line hilariously erupts into a full-blown border dispute. Native Gardens comically unearths deeply-rooted assumptions, plants the seeds for understanding, and blossoms into colorful, thought-provoking entertainment.

Theater & Dance
2164006000
