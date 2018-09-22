Natural Dyeing: From Forests and Far Away

Adults and youth age 11 and up

Cost: $72 for members, $82 for non-members

Historical, sustainable and beautiful, natural dye methods are enjoying renewed interest by home artists and major manufacturers alike. This summer series follows the seasonal availability of dyestuffs, including onion skins, nut hulls, flowers and leaves. Learn how to prepare yarn for color-fastness by mordanting, make an assortment of dyes, then experiment on protein fibers.

Call 330-666-3711 x 1720 or email halecrafts@wrhs.org to register, or for more information about heritage arts experiences at Hale Farm & Village. All class registrations close one week prior to the event date.