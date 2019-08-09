Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché

to Google Calendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00

The Nightlight Cinema 30 N. High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

When Alice Guy-Blaché completed her first film in 1896 Paris, she was not only the first female filmmaker, but one of the first directors ever to make a narrative film. Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché follows her rise from Gaumont secretary to her appointment as head of production a year later, and her subsequent illustrious 20-year career in France and in the United States, as the founder of her own studio and as writer, director, and/or producer of 1,000 films—after which she was veritably erased from history. Until now…. Directed by Pamela B. Green, the film is narrated by Jodie Foster.

Info

The Nightlight Cinema 30 N. High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Film
to Google Calendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché - 2019-08-09 00:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 7, 2019

Thursday

August 8, 2019

Friday

August 9, 2019

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail