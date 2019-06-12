Nature Exploration Day Camp

Children ages 7-12 will have endless fun exploring the outdoors and interacting with nature at this weekly day camp! Each week, campers will spend the day learning about a different topic from a master naturalist. Topics could involve anything from butterflies and salamanders to geology and water science. Activities include hikes, crafts, games, and the chance to see wildlife up close. Space is limited so register today by calling (330) 829-7050. The cost of registration is $35 per day per child for non-members and $30 per day per child for Beech Creek members. Sign up for all 10 camp days and receive a $30 discount off the total registration cost. June 12, 2019 through August 14, 2019, Wednesdays from 9:30 am–3:30 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information about camp registration and for descriptions of all the topics that will be covered, visit beechcreekgardens.org.